4 months ago
April 18, 2017 / 12:42 PM / 4 months ago

UPDATE 1-Foreign investment in Canadian securities hits record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, April 18 (Reuters) - Foreign investment in Canadian securities hit a record high of C$38.84 billion ($29.20 billion) in February, boosted by cross-border acquisitions and mergers, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

The amount easily eclipsed the previous high of C$26.48 billion set in May 2012.

Non-residents bought C$35.87 billion in Canadian equities in February, largely due to issuances of new shares resulting from corporate takeovers and mergers.

Foreigners bought C$7.07 billion worth of Canadian bonds, mostly new provincial government issues denominated in foreign currencies. They also sold C$4.11 billion in money market paper.

Canadians bought C$6.33 billion in foreign securities in February, purchasing C$4.85 billion in stocks, C$795 million in bonds and C$691 million in money market paper.

($1=$1.33 Canadian)

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

