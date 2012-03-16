FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Foreigners unload Canadian securities in January
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Foreigners unload Canadian securities in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Foreigners sell C$4.2 bln in Canadian securities in Jan

* Ends six straight months of foreign purchases

* Canadians continue to load up on foreign equities

OTTAWA, March 16 (Reuters) - Foreign investors reduced their holdings of Canadian securities in January by C$4.2 billion ($4.2 billion), halting a six-month buying spree primarily by dumping short-term federal treasury bills, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Foreigners had acquired some C$55 billion in securities in the second half of 2011. Statscan revised the net foreign investment in securities in December to C$8.2 billion from C$7.4 billion previously.

Non-Canadians sold C$4.6 billion worth of short-term money market paper in the month. Their purchases of Canadian bonds slowed markedly to C$1.9 billion from C$3.1 billion in the previous month.

Foreign investors made their biggest divestment of Canadian stocks since November 2008, offloading C$1.4 billion in January as equities prices rose 4.2 percent.

Canadians, for their part, continued to invest in foreign securities for the ninth consecutive month, but at a slower rate, buying C$1.3 billion compared with C$2.8 billion in December.

Canadians added C$3.4 billion in foreign stocks to their portfolios and sold debt instruments.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.