FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Foreigners resume buying Canadian securities
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Foreigners resume buying Canadian securities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Foreigners resume purchases; buy C$12.5 bln

* Foreigners invested mainly in federal gov’t bonds

* Canadians sell C$2.2 bln worth of foreign securities

OTTAWA, April 16 (Reuters) - Foreign investors resumed their purchases of Canadian securities in February after a brief sell-off in January, making the biggest monthly acquisition of bonds since May 2010, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

Total foreign investment in Canadian securities jumped to C$12.5 billion ($12.5 billion) from a divestment of C$4.3 billion in January, according to revised figures. In the last six months of 2011, non-residents had consistently added Canadian bonds and stocks to their portfolios.

The February inflows were led by a C$13.7 billion investment in bonds, of which C$10.2 billion were federal government bonds, including new issues and secondary market transactions.

Foreigners also bought C$442 million in Canadian stocks but unloaded C$1.7 billion worth of short-term money market instruments, mostly federal Treasury bills.

Canadians, for their part, dumped C$2.2 billion worth of foreign securities February, the first such reduction of their holdings in 10 months.

They sold C$1.9 billion in bonds, mostly medium-term U.S. government bonds, and sold C$238 million in foreign stocks. Canadians also reduced their holdings of short-term debt for the fourth straight month, letting go of $36 million in these instruments.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.