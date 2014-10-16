FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Foreigners step up buying Canadian securities in Aug
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Foreigners step up buying Canadian securities in Aug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on foreign purchases, analysis of year to date)

OTTAWA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Foreigners bought C$10.28 billion ($9.09 billion) of Canadian securities in August, the largest amount since May, predominantly in debt securities but also in equities, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

For the year to date, foreigners have bought at more than twice the pace of the same period in 2013, a net C$52.39 billion compared with C$24.00 billion in the first eight months of 2013. It was the largest total since C$65.02 billion in the same period in 2011.

Despite the smaller contribution in August of purchases of Canadian equities, C$2.32 billion, it marked the 12th straight month of such acquisitions. For the year to date, net purchases were C$23.72 billion.

August’s bond purchases of C$4.28 billion were mainly in federal government enterprise and provincial government bonds. Foreigners made their highest purchases of money market paper in four months.

Canadians made net investments in foreign securities of only C$33 million in August.

$1=$1.13 Canadian Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.