UPDATE 1-Foreigners come back to Canadian securities in January
March 16, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Foreigners come back to Canadian securities in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, quote on volatility)

OTTAWA, March 16 (Reuters) - Foreigners returned to Canadian securities in January, buying a net C$5.73 billion ($4.48 billion) worth after selling a net C$13.54 billion in December, Statistics Canada reported on Monday.

Non-resident investors bought a record amount of provincial bonds, C$9.17 billion, exceeding a record set last May, and bought a relatively small C$436 million in federal government bonds.

Canadian investors sold a record C$10.78 billion in foreign securities after buying C$13.89 billion the month before, the highest monthly investment since December 2000. The January 2015 divestment included a record sale of C$10.19 billion in foreign equities.

“Canada’s international transactions in securities reflected relatively volatile investment patterns in recent months, with investors facing changes in oil and stock prices as well as a lower currency exchange rate,” Statistics Canada said. $1=$1.28 Canadian) (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

