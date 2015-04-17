FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Foreign investment in Canadian securities rises in Feb
April 17, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details from report)

OTTAWA, April 17 (Reuters) - Foreign investment in Canadian securities rose to C$9.27 billion ($7.63 billion) in February as investors scooped up federal government bonds, Statistics Canada reported on Friday.

Non-residents invested C$9.90 billion in Canadian bonds, led by purchases in federal government bonds, while holdings of provincial government bonds fell after large acquisitions the month before.

After selling off their holdings in January, Canadian investors resumed buying foreign securities in February with C$9.35 billion in purchases.

$1=$1.2150 Canadian Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum

