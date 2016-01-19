FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada's foreign securities acquisitions hit record high
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Autos
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 19, 2016 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada's foreign securities acquisitions hit record high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds breakdown of purchases, comparisons of year-to-date figures)

OTTAWA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Canadians acquired a record high C$16.46 billion ($11.35 billion) of foreign securities in November, mainly from the United States, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

“Acquisitions of U.S. Treasury bonds and U.S. equities both reached record levels during the month,” the federal agency said. The previous record of C$15.90 billion of net purchases was set in December 2000.

Foreign investment in Canadian securities continued in November, at a net C$2.58 billion, though that amount was dwarfed by October’s C$19.08 billion, which was revised sharply down from C$22.08 billion.

For January through November, foreign investment in Canadian securities outpaced that of the same period in 2014, at C$96.57 billion versus C$90.15 billion.

November’s outsized amount in Canadian investment in foreign securities brought the 11-month total for 2015 to C$42.86 billion, in line with the C$42.51 billion in the corresponding period in 2014.

($1=$1.45 Canadian)

Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.