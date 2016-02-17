FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Canadians buy record C$17.45 bln of foreign securities in Dec
February 17, 2016 / 1:38 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canadians buy record C$17.45 bln of foreign securities in Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Canadians acquired a record C$17.45 billion ($12.64 billion) of foreign securities in December, mainly split between equities and U.S. bonds, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

It was the second consecutive monthly all-time high after the C$16.45 billion that Canadians invested in November.

Domestic investors added C$9.68 billion of foreign equities, mainly in the form of non-U.S. shares. They also bought C$7.70 billion worth of foreign debt securities, focusing on U.S. bonds.

Non-resident investors reduced their holding of Canadian securities by C$1.41 billion, selling C$6.77 billion worth of bonds while buying C$2.62 billion worth of stocks and C$2.74 billion in money market paper.

For 2015 as a whole, foreigners bought C$95.52 billion in Canadian securities, up from C$75.39 billion in 2014. Canadians bought C$60.30 billion in foreign securities, up from C$56.43 billion in 2014. ($1=$1.38 Canadian)

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

