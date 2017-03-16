FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
UPDATE 1-Foreign investment in Canadian securities hit 13-month low in Jan
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 12:39 PM / 5 months ago

UPDATE 1-Foreign investment in Canadian securities hit 13-month low in Jan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, March 16 (Reuters) - Foreign investment in Canadian securities dropped to its lowest level in more than a year in January, as non-residents bought bonds while selling stocks and money market paper, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Foreign investors bought a net C$6.20 billion ($4.66 billion) in securities in January, the lowest level of acquisitions since the C$1.78 billion seen in December 2015.

The slow start to 2017 follows a record 2016, when net securities' investment from outside Canada hit an all-time high.

Non-residents snapped up a net C$9.98 billion worth of bonds in January, buying corporate bonds - largely new issues denominated in foreign currencies - while selling off federal government bonds.

They sold C$2.74 billion in money market paper, the third consecutive month of divestment, while reducing holdings of stocks by C$1.04 billion.

Canadians bought C$8.63 billion in foreign securities in January, purchasing C$4.28 billion in bonds, C$3.76 billion in stocks and C$590 million in money market paper. The investment was the highest since the C$17.37 billion seen in December 2015.

($1=$1.33 Canadian)

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bernadette Baum

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.