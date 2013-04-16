FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Canada Feb factory sales rise 2.6 pct on autos, energy and food
April 16, 2013 / 1:05 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Canada Feb factory sales rise 2.6 pct on autos, energy and food

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Statistics Canada corrects revised January figure for new orders ex-autos to +4.3 percent from +4.5 percent)

OTTAWA, April 16 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales advanced 2.6 percent in February from January, largely due to higher sales of transportation equipment, energy products and food, according to Statistics Canada data on Tuesday.

The gain was the largest since July 2011, as sales rose in 14 of 21 industries, representing about 85 percent of the manufacturing sector. In volume terms, sales increased 2.5 percent.

Month/month change (pct)

Feb Jan(rev) Jan(prev) Sales +2.6 -0.6 -0.2 Sales ex-autos +1.8 -0.1 +0.1 Inventories +0.9 +1.3 +1.7 Unfilled orders +0.4 +5.5 +5.8 New orders -4.0 +3.5 +5.1 New orders ex-autos -5.5 +4.3 +6.1

Feb Jan(rev) Jan(prev) Inv/shipment ratio 1.33 1.36 1.36

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast on average an increase of 0.9 percent in the value of shipments in February from January. All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Alex Paterson; editing by Louise Egan)

