FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Foreigners buy hefty C$13.26 bln of Canadian securities in Oct
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-Foreigners buy hefty C$13.26 bln of Canadian securities in Oct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Foreigners acquired C$13.26 billion ($13.39 billion) of Canadian securities in October after adding C$14.12 billion in September, due mainly to heavy purchases of corporate and government bonds, Statistics Canada said on Friday. It was the third largest total so far this year.

Canadian investors bought C$3.19 billion worth of securities abroad, also focusing on bonds, in October.

Net foreign investment in Canadian securities (blns of Canadian dollars)

Oct Sept(rev) Sept(prev) Total +13.260 +14.117 +13.920

Bonds +15.489 +9.112 +9.112

Stocks/investment fund shares +0.745 +3.489 +3.293

Money markets -2.973 +1.515 +1.515

Net Canadian investment in foreign securities (blns of Canadian dollars)

Oct Sept(rev) Sept(prev) Total +3.188 +6.028 +6.028

Bonds +2.887 +2.029 +2.029

Stocks/investment fund shares +0.002 +4.451 +4.451

Money markets +0.298 -0.452 -0.452

NOTE: As of October’s release, Statscan changed the way it reports the securities transactions data. A plus sign now denotes an increase in investment and a minus sign denotes a decrease in investment. Previously, a plus sign indicated an inflow of money into Canada (for instance, a reduction of foreign holdings by Canadians) and a minus sign indicated an outflow of money from Canada (for instance, a reduction of foreign investment in Canada).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.