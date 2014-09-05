Statistics Canada offices evacuated ahead of data release

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Statistics Canada’s offices in Ottawa were evacuated after a fire alarm ahead of the scheduled release of jobs, crops and productivity data on Friday morning.

The agency said the data would be posted online at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT), the established time of issuance.

Normally, Statistics Canada, based in the Canadian capital of Ottawa, releases the data to assembled news agencies and others in a lockup and also publishes the data online at 8:30 a.m. (Reporting by Allison Martell Editing by W Simon)