Statistics Canada ending 20-second delay of economic releases
May 19, 2016 / 8:01 PM / a year ago

Statistics Canada ending 20-second delay of economic releases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, May 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s statistics agency said on Thursday it will end the 20-second delay that it had put in place on publishing economic data from media lockups, saying it was satisfied releases were hitting its website on time.

In early March, Statistics Canada implemented a new standard release time from its media facility of 8:30:20 a.m. ET because of technical issues with releasing the data to its public website. As of Friday, data will be published at 8:30 a.m.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Tom Brown

