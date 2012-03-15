Canada boosts borrowing limits of its territories

* Northwest Territories gets C$800 mln limit

* Yukon, Nunavut can borrow up to C$400 mln each

OTTAWA, March 15 (Reuters) - Canada has boosted the maximum amount of money that the governments of its three northern territories can borrow, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Thursday.

The Northwest Territories can now borrow up to C$800 million ($808 million), and the Yukon and Nunavut can borrow up to C$400 million each. Flaherty’s statement did not say what what the territories’ previous borrowing limits were.