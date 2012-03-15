UPDATE 1-Canada hikes borrowing limits of its territories

* Northwest Territories gets C$800 mln limit

* Yukon, Nunavut can borrow up to C$400 mln each

OTTAWA, March 15 (Reuters) - Canada has boosted the maximum amount of money that the governments of its three northern territories can borrow, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Thursday.

The Northwest Territories’ borrowing limit was boosted to C$800 million ($808 million) from C$575 million; Yukon’s to C$400 million from C$300 million; and Nunavut’s to C$400 million from C$200 million.

The limits apply to the total borrowing of the territorial governments at any time.