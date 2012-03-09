FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Lower exports cut into Canada's Jan trade surplus
#Market News
March 9, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Lower exports cut into Canada's Jan trade surplus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Canada records third consecutive trade surplus

* Exports down 2.3 pct on lower industrial goods shipments

* Imports down 0.6 percent on widespread declines

OTTAWA, March 9 (Reuters) - Canada recorded its third consecutive trade surplus in January but lower exports cut the figure to C$2.10 billion (US$2.12 billion) from C$2.86 billion in December, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

The surplus was slightly higher than the C$2.0 billion predicted by market operators. Canada’s economy is particularly reliant on exports, mainly to the United States.

Overall exports dropped by 2.3 percent on lower shipments of industrial goods and materials as well as precious metals and alloys. Exports of energy products grew by 8.7 percent on the strength of crude petroleum.

Imports fell by 0.6 percent on widespread declines across most sectors. The drop was partially offset by a 7.0 percent rise in imports of automotive products, which hit their highest level since July 2007.

Exports to the United States, which accounted for 73.9 percent of all Canadian exports in January, edged up 0.3 percent while imports fell by 0.3 percent.

Canada’s surplus with the United States grew to C$6.07 billion from C$5.90 billion in December, the highest level since October 2008.

