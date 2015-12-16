Trudeau, pressed on likely Fed hike, says strong U.S. good for Canada

OTTAWA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pressed on the likely move by the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike interest rates on Wednesday, told reporters that “having the United States economy pick up steam is ultimately going to be good for Canada”.

He added: “There will be opportunities for our exporters to benefit from it, but obviously we are always looking at the challenges that a lower dollar will pose to Canadian producers.” (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)