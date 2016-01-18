Canada PM, pressed on big deficits, says fiscally responsible

SAINT ANDREWS, New Brunswick, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pressed as to whether his Liberal government might run budget deficits much larger than promised to help a sluggish economy, on Monday said his party was fiscally responsible.

The Liberals won last October’s elections on the back of a promise to run deficits not larger than C$10 billion ($6.9 billion) a year for three years. Privately, Liberals concede the deficits will be bigger than C$10 billion, but say no final decision has been taken.

Trudeau made his comments when asked whether Ottawa might run annual deficits as large as C$30 billion.