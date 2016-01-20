FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada PM: our economy is a lot more than just natural resources
January 20, 2016

Canada PM: our economy is a lot more than just natural resources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said the domestic economy consisted of much more than natural resources, striking a more upbeat tone just days after saying low oil prices and a weak Canadian dollar were doing widespread damage.

“The low oil prices are a challenge but the Canadian economy is a lot more than just natural resources,” he told a televised session of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

