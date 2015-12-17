FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 17, 2015 / 8:40 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's Trudeau sees challenges, opportunities from cheap currency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VANCOUVER, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian government recognizes the challenges that a cheap currency poses and will work to ensure the country takes advantage of the low Canadian dollar, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Friday.

“Obviously that the economy of our largest trading partner (the United States) is picking up is a good thing potentially for Canada, but whenever there are shifts in the value of the dollar, particularly decreases, there are both challenges and opportunities that arise across different sectors in the economy, and what we need to make sure we’re doing as a government, as an economy, is maximimizing the opportunities and minimizing the negative impacts of a decreasing dollar,” he said. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Writing by Randall Palmer)

