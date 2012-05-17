FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Canadian wholesale sales driven higher by autos
May 17, 2012 / 12:36 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canadian wholesale sales driven higher by autos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Wholesale sales up 0.4 pct from February

* Motor vehicles and parts show greatest strength

OTTAWA, May 17 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale sales increased for the ninth time in 12 months in March, rising 0.4 percent from February on strength in the motor vehicles and parts subsector, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

The gain was slightly greater than the 0.3 percent advance forecast by market analysts. In volume terms, sales were unchanged.

Higher sales were reported in three of the seven sub-sectors, representing almost half of total wholesale sales. Sales of motor vehicles and parts rose by 2.4 percent while sales of food, beverages and tobacco grew by 1.3 percent.

Sales of machinery, equipment and supplies dropped by 1.4 percent, thanks largely to a 2.7 percent drop in shipments of computer and communications equipment and supplies.

Wholesale sales were up by 6.0 percent fom March 2011, less than the revised 6.9 percent year-on-year change recorded in February.

