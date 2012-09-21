FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada wholesale prices unexpectedly drop 0.6 pct in July
#Market News
September 21, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

Canada wholesale prices unexpectedly drop 0.6 pct in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Markets had only expected a 0.2 percent drop

* Broad declines responsible for fall

OTTAWA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale sales unexpectedly dropped by 0.6 percent in July from June on broad weakness across most sectors, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.

The decline - greater than the 0.2 percent decrease expected by market analysts - is another sign the Canadian economy is having trouble dealing with economic weakness in Europe and the United States. Statscan revised June’s decline to 0.3 percent from an initial 0.1 percent drop.

Five of the seven subsectors, representing 85 percent of total sales, reported declines. In volume terms, wholesale sales were down by 0.3 percent in July.

The largest sales decrease in dollar terms was in the food, beverage and tobacco subsector, where sales fell 1.5 percent. The drop was based solely on weakness in the food industry, where sales fell 2.0 percent from June.

Sales in the miscellaneous subsector were down 1.7 percent, a third consecutive decrease. The motor vehicle and parts subsector fell by 0.8 percent on a 1.4 percent drop in the motor vehicle industry, which registered its first loss after five months of growth.

