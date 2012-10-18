FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Food, machinery push Canada August wholesales sales up
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-Food, machinery push Canada August wholesales sales up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Markets had expected a more modest 0.1 percent increase

* August advance follows two consecutive monthly declines

OTTAWA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale sales increased by a higher than expected 0.5 percent in August over July on increased sales of food and machinery, Statistics Canada data indicated on Thursday.

The advance, greater than the 0.1 percent rise forecast by market analysts, follows two consecutive monthly declines. Statscan revised July’s decline to 0.7 percent from an initial 0.6 percent fall.

Four of the seven subsectors, representing 56 percent of total sales, reported increases. In volume terms, wholesale sales were up by 0.5 percent.

Food industry sales grew by 2.7 percent, the largest month-on-month jump since the 3.0 percent recorded in February 2010. The machinery, equipment and supplies subsector rose by 1.4 percent while building material sales grew by 1.0 percent.

Lower sales of chemicals and agricultural supplies helped pull down the miscellaneous subsector by 1.9 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.