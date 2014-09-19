FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada July wholesale sales unexpectedly drop by 0.3 percent
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2014 / 12:36 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada July wholesale sales unexpectedly drop by 0.3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details of release)

OTTAWA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian wholesale sales in July unexpectedly dropped by 0.3 percent from June, pulled down in part by lower sales of agricultural supplies, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.

Analysts expected a 0.6 percent rise in July after three consecutive month-on-month advances. In volume terms, sales fell by 0.6 percent.

Declines in five sub sectors, which together represent 81 percent of wholesale sales, more than offset an increase in the motor vehicle and parts sub sector.

The miscellaneous sub sector dropped by 3.7 percent, due largely to an 8.1 percent decrease in sales of agricultural supplies. Statscan said “colder and wetter spring weather in the Western provinces contributed to higher than normal sales in June and lower than normal sales in July”.

Wholesale inventories recorded a seventh consecutive gain in July, rising 1.0 percent.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.