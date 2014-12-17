FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 17, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada October wholesale trade hits record but volume down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds sectoral breakdown, ratio of inventories to sales)

OTTAWA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade in dollar terms edged up 0.1 percent in October from September as expected to a record high, but volumes declined by the same percentage, according to Statistics Canada data released on Wednesday.

Wholesale trade rose to C$54.16 billion ($46.69 billion) from C$54.10 billion in September. The amounts in Canadian dollars are adjusted for seasonal factors but not for inflation.

The farm sector was involved in much of the gains: farm product sales rose 13.5 percent, while agricultural supply sales were up 5.8 percent. Motor vehicle, building supply and machinery sales were also up, but food and personal and household goods fell.

Inventories rose for the third consecutive month, by 1.2 percent, and the ratio of inventory to sales bumped up to 1.26 from 1.25 in September.

$1=$1.16 Canadian Reporting by Randall Palmer Editing by W Simon

