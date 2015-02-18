FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada Dec wholesale trade jumps on widespread strength
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 18, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada Dec wholesale trade jumps on widespread strength

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from report)

OTTAWA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian wholesale sales jumped by more than expected in December on widespread gains across the sectors, led by the motor vehicle and parts segment, data released by Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday.

Wholesale trade rose 2.5 percent to C$55.4 billion ($44.7 billion) from C$54.1 billion, surpassing economists’ expectations for a 0.3 percent gain. Trade had fallen by 0.3 percent in November.

Higher sales were seen in six out of seven subsectors, accounting for 80 percent of wholesale sales. In volume terms, sales rose 2.4 percent.

The motor vehicle and parts subsector racked up the largest gain in dollar terms, rising 5.5 percent to a record C$10.1 billion. This was largely due to a 9 percent increase in the motor vehicle industry, its third monthly increase in a row.

Inventories rose for the twelfth consecutive month, rising 1 percent to C$69.1 billion. The gains in inventories were also broad, with six out of seven subsectors rising.

Wholesale sales saw widespread growth for the year overall, up 6.4 percent compared to the previous year, the strongest annual gain since 2011.

$1 = $1.24 Canadian Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.