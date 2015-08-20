FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada wholesale trade rebounds in June, rising 1.3 percent
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada wholesale trade rebounds in June, rising 1.3 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds data, background)

OTTAWA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian wholesale trade rebounded in June after a drop in May, rising 1.3 percent on broad strength across most of the economy, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

The increase exceeded the 1.0 percent advance forecast by market analysts. Statscan revised May’s month-on-month fall to 0.9 percent from an initial decline of 1.0 percent.

Higher sales were recorded in five subsectors in June, representing 86 percent of wholesale sales. The biggest driver was the motor vehicle and parts category, which climbed 3.0 percent from May.

After two consecutive declines, sales in the personal and household goods sector rose by 2.2 percent to hit a new record.

The miscellaneous sector, which includes agricultural supplies and chemical products, fell for the fifth time in six months, dropping 1.7 percent. Dry weather in crop-growing western provinces contributed to the decline.

Inventories edged up 1.1 percent to hit a record high, with gains registered in six of seven subsectors.

Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.