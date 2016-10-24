FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Canada wholesale trade rises for fifth month in August
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2016 / 12:35 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Canada wholesale trade rises for fifth month in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian wholesale trade increased in August for a fifth consecutive month, rising by 0.8 percent on higher sales of agricultural supplies and machinery equipment, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

The gain exceeded the 0.6 percent month-on-month advance predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll. Sales climbed in five of the seven subsectors, representing 80 percent of total wholesale sales.

The miscellaneous subsector gained 3.9 percent as sales of agricultural supplies jumped 11.8 percent on higher exports of fertilizer, pesticide and other chemical products.

Sales of machinery, equipment and supplies rose by 1.3 percent to their highest since January on stronger shipments of farm, lawn and garden equipment.

Sales increased in eight of the 10 provinces. They rose by 2.1 percent in energy-producing Alberta, which was hit by a major wildfire in May that shut down some oil sands facilities.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.