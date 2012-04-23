FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Cars give Canada Feb wholesale trade surprise boost
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Cars give Canada Feb wholesale trade surprise boost

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Trade up 1.6 pct, volume up 2.2 pct

* Expectations were for a 0.3 pct fall

* Autos, machinery & equipment strong

OTTAWA, April 23 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade in February defied expectations of a fall and instead climbed 1.6 percent from January, with the price-adjusted volume of sales increasing even more quickly, by 2.2 percent, Statistics Canada data showed on Monday.

The rise followed a drop of 1.1 percent in January, revised from an originally reported 1.0 percent. The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts was for a 0.3 percent decline in February.

Statscan said the biggest increase in dollar terms was in the motor vehicle and parts sector, which rose 2.7 percent, with the motor vehicle component up 3.4 percent. Excluding that sector, wholesale trade was still up a solid 1.4 percent.

All sectors registered a rise except food, beverages and tobacco, whose decline was only 0.1 percent. Machinery and equipment, key to boosting Canada’s productivity and the economy’s capacity to grow, was up 1.7 percent on the month and 11.1 percent from a year earlier.

Inventories rose 1.1 percent and the ratio of inventory to sales held at 1.22.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.