CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Canada March wholesale trade up 0.3 pct, below forecast
#Market News
May 17, 2013 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Canada March wholesale trade up 0.3 pct, below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects graphic link)

* Wholesale sales rise 0.3 percent from March; forecast +0.4 percent

* In volume terms, sales up 0.1 percent

OTTAWA, May 17 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade rose 0.3 percent in March from February on the strength of autos, agricultural supplies and building materials, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts was for a 0.4 percent rise.

In volume terms, wholesale sales increased by 0.1 percent.

Excluding the motor vehicle and parts subsector, wholesale trade was flat.

Inventories were up 0.1 percent in March.

All figures are seasonally adjusted.

Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
