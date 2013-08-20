FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada wholesale trade falls 2.8 pct, all subsectors down
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2013 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada wholesale trade falls 2.8 pct, all subsectors down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OTTAWA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade in June unexpectedly dropped by 2.8 percent from May, dragged down in part by sharply lower sales of agricultural supplies, Statistics Canada data indicated on Tuesday.

The fall - far greater than the 0.5 percent decline forecast by market analysts - was the biggest month-on-month drop since the 4.6 percent descent seen in January 2009. Statscan revised May’s advance to 2.2 percent from an initial 2.3 percent.

June sales dropped in all seven subsectors while volumes shrank by 2.9 percent. Sales were down in seven of the 10 provinces, with Ontario, the most populous province, accounting for almost 70 percent of the total decline.

The largest drop in dollar terms came in the miscellaneous subsector, which posted an 8.0 percent retreat on the back of a 22.6 percent decrease in the agricultural supplies industry. This was the industry’s first drop after six consecutive monthly advances.

The second largest decline was in building materials and supplies, which fell by 3.0 percent, the fifth drop in the past six months. The inventory-to-sales ratio grew to 1.28 - its highest value since August 2009 - from 1.23 in May.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.