FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Farm supplies, car parts boost Canada wholesale trade in Sept
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2013 / 1:45 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Farm supplies, car parts boost Canada wholesale trade in Sept

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Wholesale +0.2 pct in Sept; expectations +0.4 pct

* Wholesale volume +0.2 pct

* August’s gain revised to 0.4 pct from 0.5 pct

* Inventories down, inventory/sales ratio steady

OTTAWA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade rose by a disappointing 0.2 percent in September from August, and August’s increase was downgraded to 0.4 percent from a previously reported 0.5 percent, according to Statistics Canada data on Wednesday.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts was for a 0.4 percent increase.

It was, however, the third straight monthly advance. The increase in volume terms - adjusted for inflation - was identical, at 0.2 percent.

September’s gain was led by rises of 4.3 percent in the agricultural supplies industry, 0.6 percent in motor vehicles and parts, and 4.8 percent in farm supplies. Sales increased in four of seven sectors, accounting for 45 percent of wholesale trade.

Inventories declined by 0.2 percent, but the ratio of inventories to sales held at 1.24 percent, the agency said. That ratio is a measure of the time in months needed to exhaust inventories if sales stayed at their current level.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.