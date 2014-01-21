FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Canada wholesale trade disappoints in November
January 21, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada wholesale trade disappoints in November

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Wholesale trade flat in Nov from Oct

* Inventories shrank 0.3 pct

* Biggest sales growth in motor vehicles and food

OTTAWA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade was flat in November from October as higher motor vehicle and food sales were offset by declines in five other subsectors, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast, on average, a 0.3 percent increase in wholesale activity in the month.

In volume terms, sales fell 0.1 percent, Statcan said. Excluding the auto sector, they declined 0.5 percent.

The strongest sales in November were in the motor vehicle and parts industry, with a 2.5 percent jump. The food, beverage and tobacco industry registered 1.2 percent sales growth.

Five subsectors reported lower sales, with the biggest drag coming from machinery, equipment and supplies wholesalers with a 0.8 percent decline.

In the year to November, wholesale trade rose 2.3 percent.

Wholesalers’ inventories shrank by 0.3 percent in the month but were up 0.8 percent year-on-year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
