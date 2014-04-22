FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada Feb wholesale trade grows faster than expected
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada Feb wholesale trade grows faster than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Wholesale trade up 1.1 pct vs forecast of 0.7 pct

* Motor vehicles and parts biggest contributor

OTTAWA, April 22 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesalers fared better than expected in February as sales rose in all subsectors, led by motor vehicles and parts, and across eight provinces, according to Statistics Canada data released on Tuesday.

Wholesale trade rose 1.1 percent in the month, following a 0.5 percent gain in January and beating the market forecast of a 0.7 percent increase.

In volume terms, relevant for calculating gross domestic product, sales were up 0.8 percent.

Motor vehicle and parts wholesalers saw sales jump 3 percent from January after two months of declines, with motor vehicles accounting for most of the increase.

Excluding the auto industry, wholesale trade grew 0.8 percent.

Wholesale inventories rose 0.4 percent, with the largest contributor in dollar terms coming from the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector.

In the year to February, wholesale sales rose 3.5 percent.

Reporting by Louise Egan and Alex Paterson; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.