FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada June wholesale trade up 0.6 pct, more than expected
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada June wholesale trade up 0.6 pct, more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds sectoral details)

OTTAWA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade advanced by a more-than-expected 0.6 percent in June from May, and the volume of sales grew 0.7 percent, with advances in most sectors offsetting declines in autos and personal and household goods.

Statistics Canada on Wednesday also revised up May’s monthly gain to 2.3 percent from 2.2 percent. The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts was for a 0.4 percent gain in June.

The 2.4 percent decline in the auto industry followed an outsized gain of 9.8 percent in May. Excluding autos and parts, wholesale trade rose 1.2 percent.

Building materials rose 2.2 percent to a record level, marking its sixth consecutive rise. The “miscellaneous” sector, which includes agricultural supplies, logs, minerals and precious metals, rose 3.1 percent. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.