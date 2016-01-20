FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Canadian wholesale trade rises for first time in five months
#Market News
January 20, 2016 / 2:41 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canadian wholesale trade rises for first time in five months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian wholesale trade rose for the first time in five months in November, climbing 1.8 percent on strength in the motor vehicles and parts subsector, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

The increase - much greater than the 0.5 percent gain predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll - was the biggest since the 4.2 percent jump seen in December 2014.

Sales advanced in four of the seven subsectors in November, representing 65 percent of wholesale trade. In volume terms, sales grew by 1.6 percent.

The motor vehicle and parts subsector posted a 4.8 percent gain in November while sales in the miscellaneous subsector rose 4.1 percent to a record high, in part due to a 10.9 percent advance in the agricultural supplies industry.

Wholesale inventories slipped by 0.2 percent while the inventory-to-sales ratio dropped to 1.31 from 1.33 in October.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

