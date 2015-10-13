FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 13, 2015

Canada PM says no plans for major change to inflation mandate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, in the last leg of a tight election race, said that if re-elected he would not be looking at a “substantial change” to the Bank of Canada’s inflation target mandate, which is up for renewal with the government next year.

“I can tell you with some certainty that we would not be looking at a substantial change in that mandate, but we will obviously review it and discuss with the governor (of the Bank of Canada) and others whether there should be any kind of adjustment,” Harper told reporters at a campaign stop.

The bank currently targets the midpoint of a 1 percent to 3 percent range. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

