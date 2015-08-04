FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada Conservatives pledge to bring back home renovation credit
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 4, 2015 / 2:51 PM / 2 years ago

Canada Conservatives pledge to bring back home renovation credit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper pledged on Tuesday that if he is reelected in October he would bring back a home renovation tax credit that proved popular in 2009 in combating an economic downturn.

About one in three households had taken advantage of the temporary credit, saving on average more than C$700 ($535) each, a Conservative statement said.

The government will make a permanent tax credit for annual home renovation expenses between C$1,000 and C$5,000.

The Canadian election is Oct 19.

$1=$1.31 Canadian Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.