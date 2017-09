OTTAWA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz on Monday discussed market turmoil and the potential impact on Canada’s economy, a statement from Harper’s office said.

“Prime Minister Harper and Governor Poloz discussed the recent decline in global stock markets and commodity prices, slowing growth in China and emerging markets,” said the statement, which gave no further details. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)