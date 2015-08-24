FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Canada PM discusses market decline with Bank of Canada governor
#Market News
August 24, 2015 / 9:10 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada PM discusses market decline with Bank of Canada governor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comment from Bank of Canada, background)

OTTAWA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz on Monday discussed market turmoil and the potential impact on Canada’s economy, a statement from Harper’s office said.

“Prime Minister Harper and Governor Poloz discussed the recent decline in global stock markets and commodity prices, slowing growth in China and emerging markets,” said the statement, which gave no further details.

Harper’s Conservatives are campaigning ahead of an Oct. 19 election where the economy is one of the main issues. Harper says the two main opposition parties will recklessly ramp up spending if given a chance.

The Bank of Canada confirmed the conversation and said Poloz had such discussions with Harper on a regular basis.

Asked whether Monday’s chat had been previously scheduled or specially requested by the prime minister, Harper’s office declined to comment, while the central bank did not immediately respond. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
