Canada economy back on track, says PM, citing June GDP growth

OTTAWA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Stephen Harper, speaking in the wake of data showing Canada slid into recession in the first half of the year, on Tuesday said healthy June GDP growth showed the economy was back on track.
Harper, speaking to a political rally in Burlington, Ontario ahead of an Oct 19 election, did not refer directly to figures from Statistics Canada which showed the economy had shrunk in the second quarter, posting two consecutive contractions.
Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama