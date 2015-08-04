Canada's Harper: now is not the time to put tax on energy sector

OTTAWA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - It would be inappropriate to apply additional taxes on energy now at a time when the energy sector is struggling, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters about the sector’s troubles because of low prices, he said: “I think that most Canadians understand that when you get a downturn in a sector, you don’t turn around and raise taxes on the sector.”

Harper is campaigning for the Oct 19 federal election against parties which have spoken of the need to put a price on carbon in order to fight global warming.