FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Harper: now is not the time to put tax on energy sector
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 4, 2015 / 3:12 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's Harper: now is not the time to put tax on energy sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - It would be inappropriate to apply additional taxes on energy now at a time when the energy sector is struggling, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters about the sector’s troubles because of low prices, he said: “I think that most Canadians understand that when you get a downturn in a sector, you don’t turn around and raise taxes on the sector.”

Harper is campaigning for the Oct 19 federal election against parties which have spoken of the need to put a price on carbon in order to fight global warming.

Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.