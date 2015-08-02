Canada PM set to call Oct 19 election, focus on sluggish economy

OTTAWA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper was set to call a parliamentary election for Oct 19 on Sunday, kicking off a marathon 11-week campaign likely to focus on a stubbornly sluggish economy and his decade in power.

Harper’s office said in a statement he is due to visit Governor General David Johnston - the representative of Queen Elizabeth, Canada’s head of state - at 9:55 am (1355 GMT).

Harper is expected to seek the dissolution of Parliament, triggering the start of the campaign. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; With additional reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto; Editing by Kim Coghill)