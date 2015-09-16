Canada New Democrats to keep corporate tax rate below 17.5 percent

OTTAWA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s left-leaning New Democratic Party will raise the corporate tax rate from the current 15 percent to something less than 17.5 percent in its first mandate if it wins the Oct. 19 federal election, an NDP official said on Wednesday.

The party also will not eliminate the current 50 percent tax exemption for capital gains in the first mandate, the official added, despite an earlier pledge by the party to do so.

