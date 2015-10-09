FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada Conservatives pledge modest balanced budgets if reelected
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Canada Conservatives pledge modest balanced budgets if reelected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RICHMOND, British Columbia, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s ruling Conservatives on Friday pledged to run a series of modest budget surpluses if they retain power in an Oct 19 election that looks too tight to call.

The Conservatives projected surpluses of C$1.67 billion ($1.29 billion) in 2016/17, C$1.42 billion in 2017/18, C$947.8 million in 2018/19 and C$2.41 billion on 2019/20 in documents detailing the costs of their election promises.

$1=$1.29 Canadian Reporting by Julie Gordon, writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Hodgson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.