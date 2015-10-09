Canada Conservatives pledge modest balanced budgets if reelected

RICHMOND, British Columbia, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s ruling Conservatives on Friday pledged to run a series of modest budget surpluses if they retain power in an Oct 19 election that looks too tight to call.

The Conservatives projected surpluses of C$1.67 billion ($1.29 billion) in 2016/17, C$1.42 billion in 2017/18, C$947.8 million in 2018/19 and C$2.41 billion on 2019/20 in documents detailing the costs of their election promises.