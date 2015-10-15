Canada Liberal leader says community to decide Energy East fate

MONTREAL, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Canadian Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, leading in polls ahead of the Oct 19 election, said on Thursday that it was up to communities to decide whether to support a project like TransCanada’s proposed Energy East pipeline.

“It is not up to government to support one project or another, it is up for a government to set the framework within which communities can choose, or not, to support a project. Because people understand we need jobs and growth and development, but it cannot come at the cost of our health, of our environmental safety, of our long-term future,” Trudeau said during a campaign stop in Montreal. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)