Factbox: Main candidates in Canada's federal election

(Reuters) - The campaign for Canada’s Oct. 19 federal election officially got underway on Sunday, making for the longest campaign season in the country’s modern history.

Prime Minister Stephen Harper is campaigning for a rare fourth consecutive term, although his right-leaning Conservative Party is trailing in many polls behind the left-wing New Democrats of Thomas Mulcair. The centrist Liberals, led by Justin Trudeau, the son of a former prime minister, have fallen into third place.

The following are brief profiles of the main party leaders.

STEPHEN HARPER, PRIME MINISTER, LEADER OF THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY:

This will be the fifth straight election campaign as Conservative leader for Harper, 56. He formed minority governments in 2006 and 2008 before getting a majority government in 2011. No one accuses him of charisma, but he seeks to play that to his advantage by saying Canada needs strong and steady experience running the economy and fighting terrorism.

While Harper is a sharp strategist and a formidable debating foe, his detractors say he is divisive, has needlessly attacked the courts and various civil servants, and is now presiding over a sluggish economy. A key challenge will be to fight the powerful narrative that it is time for change.

Harper helped end the division of the political right in 2003, merging two parties and becoming the first leader of the new Conservative Party. Until the merger, right-of-center vote splitting had helped the Liberals stay in power for a decade.

Married with two children, Harper is also an ice hockey fan and has written a book on the sport in his spare time. Born and raised in Toronto, he later moved to Alberta where he studied economics and became involved in politics.

TOM MULCAIR, LEADER OF THE NEW DEMOCRATIC PARTY (NDP)

Sixty-year-old Mulcair took over as leader of the official opposition after his charismatic predecessor, Jack Layton, died in 2011. If he were to win the election in October, Mulcair would be the first NDP prime minister.

Mulcair started his political career in the predominantly French-speaking province of Quebec, which has the second-highest number of seats in Canada and where the NDP has the majority of its seats.

Mulcair worked for a time as a lawyer before entering politics in 1994 as a legislator for the Liberals in Quebec. He became a cabinet minister for the Quebec Liberals in 2003, and resigned three years later after clashing with his own government over a real estate development plan. He joined the federal NDP in 2007.

The second eldest in a family of 10 children, Mulcair was once known as “Angry Tom” but publicly, at least, has kept his temper in check to convince voters he is ready to run the country. [ID:nL1N0ZC1FB]

JUSTIN TRUDEAU, LEADER OF THE LIBERAL PARTY

When Trudeau, 43, became Liberal leader in 2013 he rescued it from third place to take a strong polling lead for more than 1-1/2 years, but he has since been eclipsed by Mulcair. Born on Christmas Day, 1971, as the eldest son of popular and polarizing Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, some hoped he would be the Liberal Messiah to restore the party’s standing.

Trudeau’s emotional televised eulogy at his father’s funeral in 2000 thrust him into the public eye. He revealed soon afterwards that he did not read the newspaper or watch television news, but he eventually went into politics.

The telegenic former teacher and snowboard instructor was first elected as a member of Parliament in 2008. After the 2011 election, he was undecided about seeking the party’s leadership due to his young family - he now has three children - but he eventually reconsidered and won the leadership election by a wide margin.

His leadership campaign stressed a positive message of “Hope and Hard Work.” He has had to battle a Conservative and NDP narrative, buttressed by some unfortunate gaffes, that he is too inexperienced to become prime minister.