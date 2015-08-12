FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Harper pledges action if needed on foreign home buyers
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 12, 2015 / 5:21 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's Harper pledges action if needed on foreign home buyers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper pledged on Wednesday that if re-elected he would take action to deal with the purchase of Canadian real estate by foreigners if it turns out this is making homes unaffordable for Canadians.

“If such foreign, nonresident buyers are artificially driving up the cost of real estate and Canadian families are shut out of the market, that is a matter we can and should do something about,” Harper said in Vancouver, where foreigners - often from China or Hong Kong - have added heat to a hot housing market. (Reporting by Randall Palmer and Leah Schnurr; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.