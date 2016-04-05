FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian province Saskatchewan re-elects right-leaning government
April 5, 2016 / 3:00 AM / a year ago

Canadian province Saskatchewan re-elects right-leaning government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Saskatchewan, stung by collapsing prices of key products potash and crude oil, re-elected its right-leaning Saskatchewan Party government on Monday, CBC News projected.

Brad Wall, the province’s charismatic leader since 2007, led his party to its third straight victory, a result that was expected but a first for a Saskatchewan conservative party.

CBC projected the Saskatchewan Party will form a majority government in the western Canadian province.

Saskatchewan is the home base of Potash Corp of Saskatchewan , and rivals Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc also operate potash mines there.

Wall’s government has begun a review of its complex potash royalty system. ($1 = 1.3060 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Amran Abocar in Toronto; Editing by Ryan Woo)

