Factbox: How Canada's electoral system works

(Reuters) - Election season officially got underway in Canada on Sunday, making for the longest campaign in the country’s recent history before the Oct. 19 federal vote.

With three main parties vying to run the country, Canada’s first-past-the-post system means that a party does not have to win a majority of votes or seats in Parliament to take power. The following are some facts about how the system works.

- As in most parliamentary democracies, Canadians vote to elect only a member of Parliament, and do not cast a ballot for prime minister. The candidate who wins the most votes in each of 338 electoral districts becomes the local representative for that district.

- The party with most elected representatives will usually form a government, with the party’s leader as prime minister. The second-place party forms the official opposition. If the party with the largest number of seats does not have a simple majority, it may rule with support from one or more of the other parties, typically on an issue-to-issue basis. With multiple parties, it is possible to win a parliamentary majority with less than 40 percent of the popular vote.

- A big question in this election is what happens if the incumbent, right-leaning Conservatives win the most seats but do not take a majority. One scenario is that the left-leaning New Democratic Party and the centrist Liberal Party would topple the Conservatives immediately and the one with more seats would seek to form a government with the support of the other.

- While there are only three parties that are considered major contenders on a federal level, there are a number of other registered parties that also run candidates. In the last federal election in 2011, each electoral district had an average of five candidates, according to Elections Canada.

- The framework was inherited from Britain, which also uses first-past-the-post. The system earlier this year handed British Prime Minister David Cameron a surprise majority with just 37 percent of the vote. [ID:nL5N0Y00HS]

- The New Democratic Party, currently ahead in many opinion polls, favors replacing the system with a mixed-member proportional system, combining proportional representation of parties in Parliament with the direct election of some members of Parliament.